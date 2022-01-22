Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. 230,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

