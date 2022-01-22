IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $658.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.96. 581,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.