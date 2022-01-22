IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Financial Review

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMARA and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.57 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 124.23 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -4.49

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IMARA has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32% Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IMARA and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

IMARA currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.27%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats IMARA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

