imbrex (REX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006010 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.