Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.68

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 559046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

