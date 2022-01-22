Impossible Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $144,869.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

