IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Busey stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

