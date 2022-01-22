IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $97.82 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

