IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,379,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

