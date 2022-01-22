IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MeiraGTx worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 258,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

MGTX stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $686.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. On average, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.