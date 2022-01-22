IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unitil worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 5,225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $720.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

