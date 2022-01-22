IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MTX opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

