Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

