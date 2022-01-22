Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 647.60 ($8.84).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 670 ($9.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 568 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,721.24).

INF traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 557.40 ($7.61). 5,714,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,199. The stock has a market cap of £8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 524.26.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

