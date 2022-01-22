Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.04% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOUP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 1,153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

LOUP stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

