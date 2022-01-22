Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,294,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.