Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

INO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

