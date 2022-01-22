Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,323.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,321.23. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

