Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 286 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSWI stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

