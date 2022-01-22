Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24.

On Monday, November 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74.

Shares of LNTH opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

