Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $10,710.00.

PED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 534,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,253. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

