Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SGEN opened at $127.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.41. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.25.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

