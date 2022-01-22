Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SGEN opened at $127.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.41. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.25.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
