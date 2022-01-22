Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells $631,840.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VCRA opened at $78.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.