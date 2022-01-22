Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.52). Approximately 311,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 57,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.53).

SPEC has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.71.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

