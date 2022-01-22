Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.52). Approximately 311,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 57,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.53).

SPEC has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.71.

Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

