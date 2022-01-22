Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

IIIN opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 131.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

