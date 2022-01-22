Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Insulet worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.90.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.