Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

IFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

