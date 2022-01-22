International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.0% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 37,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $129.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.