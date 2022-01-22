International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

