Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $23.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.53. 5,583,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.84. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

