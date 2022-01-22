Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.06.

ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.36 and a 200-day moving average of $342.84. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after buying an additional 473,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after buying an additional 390,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 375,915 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

