Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.