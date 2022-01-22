Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Insider Tim Scholefield Acquires 3,000 Shares

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 3,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,572.66).

Shares of BIPS opened at GBX 180 ($2.46) on Friday. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a one year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.