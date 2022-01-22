Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ISDX stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the period.

