Investors Purchase Large Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 41,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,982% compared to the average daily volume of 1,340 call options.

CG stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

