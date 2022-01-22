iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.19

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 369369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

