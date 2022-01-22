iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $163,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,692,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,969,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.49 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

