iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

