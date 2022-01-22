iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.22. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

