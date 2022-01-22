ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

