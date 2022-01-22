James Peyer Buys 10,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer bought 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $390,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.