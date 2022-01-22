Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

