Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.18 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.