Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.79 ($4.31).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.