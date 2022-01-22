Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $110.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. Danaos has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.