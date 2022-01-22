Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Iberdrola, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Iberdrola in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

