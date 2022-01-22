Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

