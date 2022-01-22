Jefferies Financial Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

