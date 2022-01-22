Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sanofi’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

