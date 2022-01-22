Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,278 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

